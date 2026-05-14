Trump’s Cognitive Shift and the End of U.S. Military Dominance, an interview with Jeffrey Prather

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Debates are intensifying over America’s military future and global influence. Critics argue outdated assumptions about U.S. dominance no longer match the realities of modern warfare shaped by AI, drones, cyber attacks, and decentralized tactics. As geopolitical rivals rapidly adapt to emerging technologies, the balance of power is shifting in ways that could redefine global leadership for decades.
#USA #AI #Geopolitics #Military #FutureTech #CyberWar #Technology #GlobalPower
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