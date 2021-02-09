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JIL-1, Jesus is Lord God - episode 1
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49 views • February 09, 2021
JIL-1, Jesus is Lord God - episode 1. This series will prove that Jesus Christ is God and there is ONLY ONE God!
700 BC - Isaiah. 9:6 For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.
700 BC - Isaiah. 9:6 For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.
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