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Columbia River Gorge runs backwards, Multnomah falls runs red like Blood - Timothy Dixon 2021-03-02
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150 views • March 03, 2021
A spirit comes on the politicians and media to fight each other, suing one another
Confusion hit politicians and abroad
They're about to invoke 25th amendment to take Biden out of office and put Kamala Harris in, but God took him home before they did.
When you see this come to pass, he's already gone.
Kamala is going to lose it
Columbian River Gorge will run backwards, power problems through the northwest, through Oregon
Multnomah falls will run red like blood as a sign to the people in the white house
God's going to send the plagues on the wicked
President Trump prepare thyself!
Be sure to give Bro. Timothy's channel some love.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpExguwC-moeDvtLMzw56kw/videos
Confusion hit politicians and abroad
They're about to invoke 25th amendment to take Biden out of office and put Kamala Harris in, but God took him home before they did.
When you see this come to pass, he's already gone.
Kamala is going to lose it
Columbian River Gorge will run backwards, power problems through the northwest, through Oregon
Multnomah falls will run red like blood as a sign to the people in the white house
God's going to send the plagues on the wicked
President Trump prepare thyself!
Be sure to give Bro. Timothy's channel some love.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpExguwC-moeDvtLMzw56kw/videos
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