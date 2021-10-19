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Reaction to Antifa Counter Protest
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2 views • October 19, 2021
This is a video of an interview with LC the Go to Silver Guy on a Patriot Rally in Greensboro NC and how there was a counter protest group. This group was Antifa. They were quite a sight. There were also some sketchy looking guys that quite possible was fed agents. You definitely want to check this reaction video. Wake up America before it’s too late!
God Bless
God Bless
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