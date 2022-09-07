KelTec P17 - Ambgun Minuteman Review #shorts

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The P17 is a lightweight 11.2 ounces
#1 in AmbGun analysis of Concealed Carry capable pistols for Rounds per size & weight
Ambi safety is perfectly ergonomic
Paddle Mag release is ambidextrous and prevents accidental disengagement.
Thin and light magazines…easy to carry spares.
Fiber optic front and adjustable rear sights
The hammer fired pistol features an excellent 3 pound trigger
The standard Accessory rail mates with MantisX for dry fire practice
Use a Hammer block to prevent damage to the firing pin.
High Grip Ratio means the pistol indexes well for point shooting
Field Strip is so quick it can be used for malfunction handling.
Negatives
Cheap feeling clamshell construction
Cheap looking “slide”
Neither of those are troublesome once you get to know the P17
Availability is the big negative. Good luck finding one at MSRP
Holster availability is an issue, too.
Effectiveness of 22LR for self defense…See “How the P17 Wins”...
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/9mmvs22lr
Hammer Block for KelTec P17
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/P17hammerblock
MantisX Training Aid
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mantisx10-elite