KelTec P17 - Ambgun Minuteman Review #shorts









The P17 is a lightweight 11.2 ounces

#1 in AmbGun analysis of Concealed Carry capable pistols for Rounds per size & weight

Ambi safety is perfectly ergonomic

Paddle Mag release is ambidextrous and prevents accidental disengagement.

Thin and light magazines…easy to carry spares.

Fiber optic front and adjustable rear sights

The hammer fired pistol features an excellent 3 pound trigger

The standard Accessory rail mates with MantisX for dry fire practice

Use a Hammer block to prevent damage to the firing pin.

High Grip Ratio means the pistol indexes well for point shooting

Field Strip is so quick it can be used for malfunction handling.





Negatives

Cheap feeling clamshell construction

Cheap looking “slide”

Neither of those are troublesome once you get to know the P17

Availability is the big negative. Good luck finding one at MSRP

Holster availability is an issue, too.





Effectiveness of 22LR for self defense…See “How the P17 Wins”...

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/9mmvs22lr





Hammer Block for KelTec P17

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/P17hammerblock





MantisX Training Aid

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mantisx10-elite