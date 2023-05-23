Tish Conlin - HOW TO THRIVE IN CHAOS

Tish Conlin, who is a Registered Holistic Nutritionist, Black Belt Martial Artist and Certified Emotional Intelligence Trainer has just published her next book, ’The THRIVE Protocol.’ It is a sort of Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy that lays the foundations for a respect and responsibility oriented society. She will be giving us an interactive workshop on how we can each THRIVE through this chaos. Tish teaches us how to go from Surviving to Thriving and how to enrich our lives and relationships by overcoming fears and moving into courage and love.

Order THRIVE book - goes through all 6 steps click https://a.co/d/ePK783f

Contact Tish at: [email protected]

