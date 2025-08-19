Guitar Practice (19 08 2025)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I am back with another guitar practice session. It has been awhile since I have done one. Today, I am just jamming and noodling, trying to learn power chords, palm muting, and using the Capo. I am so enjoying this guitar and music journey that I am on. I may not sound very good right now, but even the shredders, at one time, did not sound so good. I just got to keep plugging away at it, and not quit.