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Nevada Rancher Standoff: Government Corruption Exposed!
Stefan Molyneux
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292 views • February 20, 2021
Nevada Rancher Cliven Bundy - of Bundy Ranch - wins in his standoff with the federal Bureau of Land Management when Sen. Harry Reid's corruption is exposed. Surprise surprise, it's not about the endangered tortoises.

Source: http://www.infowars.com/breaking-sen-harry-reid-behind-blm-land-grab-of-bundy-ranch/

"The Bureau of Land Management, whose director was Sen. Harry Reid's (D-Nev.) former senior adviser, has purged documents from its web site stating that the agency wants Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy's cattle off of the land his family has worked for over 140 years in order to make way for solar panel power stations."

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