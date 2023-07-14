Create New Account
We Live In A Police State
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 21 hours ago

The [Bidan] Thugocracy Continues

* They’re not hiding it any more.

* They don’t really care what you think.

* The police state is here.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 14 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v2zzcf2-corrupt-biden-gets-busted-again-ep.-2047-07142023.html

Keywords
corruptionactivismscotussupreme courtpolice statecommunismsocialismtwitterdan bonginojoe bidenliberalismfascismtyrannyftcprogressivismdictatorshipstudent loan debtscandalabuse of powerleftismradicalismtotalitarianismauthoritarianismcollectivismbanana republic

