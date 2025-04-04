Mercury contamination on food

Did you know mercury—one of the deadliest heavy metals—can lurk in everyday foods and supplements? Even trace amounts can cause severe poisoning, hair loss, and irreversible organ damage.





A single teaspoon can contaminate an entire lake—imagine what it does to your body.





#MercuryPoisoning #ToxicFood #HeavyMetals #HealthAlert #FoodSafety #WakeUp





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport