Answering 7 Challenge Verses About Heaven

Today many Christians believe that they go to heaven when they die, and use several key verses out of context to support these beliefs. But the bible does not teach that we go to heaven, rather it teaches that we are resurrected when Jesus returns and live with Him forever on a renewed Earth. Today we will answer popular challenge verses that people use to support the belief in going to heaven.





00:00 - Introduction

07:44 - 2 Corinthians 5:1-5

35:23 - 2 Corinthians 5:6-9

53:14 - Philippians 1:21-26

1:03:43 - 1 Thessalonians 4:13-16

1:14:18 - 1 Thessalonians 5:9-10

1:22:39 - Hebrews 12:1

1:33:40 - John 14:2-3

1:49:20 - Final Thoughts