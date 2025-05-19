GALACTIC WISDOM CONFERENCE - CREATING A BEAUTIFUL NEW EARTH!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this OTW Radio show, I interview the fantastic and amazing Carolyn White, an incredible psychic and medium on my new book, Creating a Beautiful New Earth and our Galactic Wisdom Conference, which will be held on June 14 & 21, 2025 -- I hope you can all attend! Cost is only $30 for over 20+ hours of presentations from famous scientists, psychics, healers, ET Contactees and others! See: www.galacticwisdomconference.com and my new book, Creating a Beautiful New Earth at: https://www.outofthisworldreadings.com/creating-a-beautiful-new-earth