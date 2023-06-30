Create New Account
SACRED HEART OF JESUS
SALVATORIO
O sacred heart of Jesus burning with love divineHave mercy on me heart of humility Make my hearrt like unto Thine
Make me worthy to receive Thee in the bread and wine

Surrounded by a crown O most sacred heart
Fruit of the womb Of the new covenant's ark
Let reign the kingdom of Thy love for king of hearts Thou art

O sacred heart of Jesus Heart of God's love
Thou givest Thyself comletely Thy body and blood
Thy soul and divinity So our hearts might be as one

Surmounted by a cross Pierced by a lance
O most sacred heart Thy forgiveness I ask
My sins are many Lord I need another chance

Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2023

