According to @RVvoenkor an UAV operator detected a concentration of AFU forces at positions, and the coordinates were relayed to the crew of the UR-77 demining system.
The soldiers advanced to the position and treated the enemy to a heap of explosives.
Attyomovsk zone of operations.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.