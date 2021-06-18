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DR. "ZEV" ZELENKO: JAB DEATH COUNT, DEATH BY GOVERNMENT TYRANNY, CENSORED REAL SOLUTIONS (1OF2)
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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240 views • June 18, 2021
Dr. "Zev" Zelenko discusses the reality with the experimental gene editing "vaccine" that is killing thousands of Americans while our health agencies are paying for propaganda to lie to citizens on its safety and effectiveness. Unfortunately, the jab is neither safe nor effective. He claims the right to informed consent is no longer being respected worldwide. Dr. "Zev" is the creator of the Zelenko protocol that has saved hundred of thousands of lives worldwide. He has been nominated for the Noble peace prize, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and now provides counsel to multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, and public figures. You can learn more about him and his work at https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/

Dr. "Zev" also wrote the forward to the book "Globalist Predators: We are the Prey" - You can purchase your own copy at https://WeAreThePrey.com

Get your $5 Zeolite Detox bottle (regularly $79) at https://grow.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-892649/ - Share with your friends and love ones too. This promo ends on June 20th, 2021 at midnight. Don't miss it!

See exclusive interviews on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform that has replaced Patreon)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Desolate" by Zac Nelson, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy