Bend Over: Trump does not need congressional approval if the strikes are approved by Benjamin Netanyahu
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1352 followers
1
46 views • 1 day ago

Many of you might be asking, “But doesn’t Trump need congressional approval to start a war?”

That’s a common misconception. Trump does not need congressional approval if the strikes are approved by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Adding:

Trump posted on X, then was gone when I checked back to put the link.

He wrote:

Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS. He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do. This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country. We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us. As I said last night, “Now they can have Immunity, later they only get Death!” Hopefully, the IRGC and Police will peacefully merge with the Iranian Patriots, and work together as a unit to bring back the Country to the Greatness it deserves. That process should soon be starting in that, not only the death of Khamenei but the Country has been, in only one day, very much destroyed and, even, obliterated. The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

https://x.com/Donald%20Trump%20announced%20the%20death%20of%20Iran's%20Supreme%20Leader%20Ali%20Khamenei

Perhaps because he isn't dead, only listening to BiBi again.

Ali Khamenei is in perfect health and feeling well (c) Member of the Iranian Parliament, Hamid Rasai.




Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
