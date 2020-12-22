EXPOSED! COVID STIMULUS IS A SCAM! - CONGRESS SPITS IN YOUR FACE & SAYS MERRY CHRISTMAS!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the fraudulent scam of a covid stimulus passed by congress without anyone actually reading it. Not only do people get $600 which will do absolutely nothing for the millions facing homelessness and diving deeper by the moment into poverty, but the money is being sent to foreign countries at an even greater extent, stolen from taxpayers.
On top of the insult of a covid stimulus check, the bill includes many crazy provisions that attack basic freedoms. Some completely piece of trash hid a provision about criminalizing people for streaming videos online. Imagine using a bill that no one is going to read right before Christmas break that is meant to help the impoverished to destroy basic freedoms because "who would vote against such an important piece of legislation?!"
In this video, we break down why this is a scam and we dig into an article by FEE written by Brad Polumbo regarding the problems that come with the stimulus and why of course it does not actually help people.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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