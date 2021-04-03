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THE LAST HOURS OF THE LIFE OF JESUS
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20 views • April 03, 2021
This Good Friday Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Mark Chapter 14, the last hours of the life of Jesus. It was terrible for Judas to hand Jesus over to his enemies. ‘One of the 12 disciples’ again emphasizes that. The Sanhedrin sent soldiers with tools to fight with. It seems that they expected Jesus to oppose arrest. And perhaps they expected his disciples to defend him. They thought that Jesus was trying to establish a political kingdom. It might have been difficult to identify Jesus in the dark among the trees. So, Judas had arranged to kiss Jesus, so that they would know the right person to arrest.
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