The Left Will Politicize Any Tragedy

The Colorado Tragedy: What We Know
* Dems and Co. were desperate to push their narrative.
* ‘Don’t you dare criticize child exploitation!’
* The Colorado shooting: attacker is ‘non-binary’.
* Lefty media couldn’t wait to push their narrative; ‘reporting’ turned out to be the opposite.
Cold-Blooded Liars
* It is all a grotesque and filthy lie.
* It wasn’t news reporting; it turns out to have been the most transparent sort of political propaganda.
* What they’re doing is using a tragedy for political reasons.
* It’s not the first time they have done that.
* They’re happy to use death for political advantage.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-most-transparent-political-propaganda
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 November 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.