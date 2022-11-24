The Left Will Politicize Any Tragedy

The Colorado Tragedy: What We Know

* Dems and Co. were desperate to push their narrative.

* ‘Don’t you dare criticize child exploitation!’

* The Colorado shooting: attacker is ‘non-binary’.

* Lefty media couldn’t wait to push their narrative; ‘reporting’ turned out to be the opposite.





Cold-Blooded Liars

* It is all a grotesque and filthy lie.

* It wasn’t news reporting; it turns out to have been the most transparent sort of political propaganda.

* What they’re doing is using a tragedy for political reasons.

* It’s not the first time they have done that.

* They’re happy to use death for political advantage.





Take Notes:

Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 November 2022

