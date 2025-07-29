IT'S ALL OPEN SOURCE SO WHAT'S YOU'RE EXCUSE??? Cybersecurity refresher and prep for CERN biomedical 2030 NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE Telemetry!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real
https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
Cybersecurity refresher and prep for CERN biomedical
July 27, 2025557 views
Psinergy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAn7Ibz3z_o
The Tea App Situation Gets Even CRAZIER…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWTyvvb8GFs
Intel Update - July 26 - How the Turntables
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqIDlA39_WQ
Nanotech Breakthrough-Wireless Gene Control
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S014296122030805X
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-57016-0
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1878778918300164#fig2
https://www.technologyreview.com/2017/07/10/150551/us-to-fund-advanced-brain-computer-interfaces/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooMXEwl7N8Y
The AI Arsenal That Could Stop World War III | Palmer Luckey | TED
https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/boards-policy-regulation/microsoft-says-some-sharepoint-server-hackers-now-using-ransomware-2025-07-23/
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/security/blog/2025/07/22/disrupting-active-exploitation-of-on-premises-sharepoint-vulnerabilities/
https://home.army.mil/hawaii/garrison/pao/CIE
dhs impacted in hack of microsoft sharepoint
https://www.nextgov.com/cybersecurity/2025/07/dhs-impacted-hack-microsoft-sharepoint-products-people-familiar-say/406941/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7y7CAGQIqU
Microsoft: Chinese Hackers Exploiting SharePoint Flaw
In the cybersecurity threat landscape, an artifact is a piece of evidence that can indicate malicious activity or a security breach. It's not just about malicious files, but also includes any data or element that can be used to identify, analyze, or attribute a cyberattack.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_csnhjFZ4o
Surfacing a Hydra: Unveiling a Multi-Headed Chinese State-Sponsored Campaign
https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Physiological_Signal_Based_Security
biosignal
Physiological signal acquisition is the process of collecting data from the body's biological systems, like the heart, brain, or muscles, using sensors and other devices.
A phonocardiogram (PCG) is a graphical recording of the sounds and murmurs produced by the heart, captured using a phonocardiograph
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Biosignals-resulting-from-Human-Activities-captured-by-Sensors-see-1_fig1_373016419
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x/figures/1