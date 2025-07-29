BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IT'S ALL OPEN SOURCE SO WHAT'S YOU'RE EXCUSE??? Cybersecurity refresher and prep for CERN biomedical 2030 NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE Telemetry!
94 views • 1 day ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.


Cybersecurity refresher and prep for CERN biomedical

July 27, 2025557 views

SupportSave3 RepostsShare

Psinergy

@Psinergy

4,645 followers

Join

Following

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAn7Ibz3z_o

The Tea App Situation Gets Even CRAZIER…

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWTyvvb8GFs

Intel Update - July 26 - How the Turntables

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqIDlA39_WQ

Nanotech Breakthrough-Wireless Gene Control

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S014296122030805X

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-57016-0

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1878778918300164#fig2

.

https://www.technologyreview.com/2017/07/10/150551/us-to-fund-advanced-brain-computer-interfaces/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooMXEwl7N8Y

The AI Arsenal That Could Stop World War III | Palmer Luckey | TED

.

https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/boards-policy-regulation/microsoft-says-some-sharepoint-server-hackers-now-using-ransomware-2025-07-23/

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/security/blog/2025/07/22/disrupting-active-exploitation-of-on-premises-sharepoint-vulnerabilities/

https://home.army.mil/hawaii/garrison/pao/CIE

dhs impacted in hack of microsoft sharepoint

https://www.nextgov.com/cybersecurity/2025/07/dhs-impacted-hack-microsoft-sharepoint-products-people-familiar-say/406941/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7y7CAGQIqU

Microsoft: Chinese Hackers Exploiting SharePoint Flaw

In the cybersecurity threat landscape, an artifact is a piece of evidence that can indicate malicious activity or a security breach. It's not just about malicious files, but also includes any data or element that can be used to identify, analyze, or attribute a cyberattack.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_csnhjFZ4o

Surfacing a Hydra: Unveiling a Multi-Headed Chinese State-Sponsored Campaign

.

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Physiological_Signal_Based_Security

https://physionet.org/

biosignal

Physiological signal acquisition is the process of collecting data from the body's biological systems, like the heart, brain, or muscles, using sensors and other devices.

A phonocardiogram (PCG) is a graphical recording of the sounds and murmurs produced by the heart, captured using a phonocardiograph

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Biosignals-resulting-from-Human-Activities-captured-by-Sensors-see-1_fig1_373016419

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x/figures/1

trump20242030covid
