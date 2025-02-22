AMERICAN NINJA IMPOSTOR #17 - Jamie Rahn

Jamie Rahn, aka Captain NBC has been in the game since the beginning, and has been a fan favorite for a long time. Evidence presented here suggests there’s more than meets the eye with Jamie…

Men in women’s sports is no surprise, but women in men’s sports?

Why does it seem like top athletes in the public eye are trannies?

Is there something weird going on amongst the elites that the common person isn’t aware of?





You decide on this episode of American Ninja Impostor!





Exploreplasticsurgery.com







