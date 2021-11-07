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Pastor Greg Locke Discusses What God Wants on Truth Unveiled with Paul Oebel
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0 view • November 07, 2021
Pastor Greg Locke discusses what God wants, not what man or churches are afraid of. It's not so much about what Pastors are stating, it's about what Pastors are NOT stating. We need bold voices in today's church.
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Help the Faith Unveiled Ministry keep great shows like this coming to you, by DONATING to the Ministry.
Here are ways to donate:
🔴 TEXT TO GIVE: Text "Give +the Amount" to 949-989-5751
🔴 Monthly Recurring Donation: https://www.patreon.com/faithtv
🔴 Donate Bank to Bank via Zelle: Send to [email protected]
🔴 Donate via Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/faithunveiled
🔴 CashApp: $FaithUnveiled
🔴 Venmo App: @FaithTV
🔴 Purchase from MyPillow.com and use code FUNTV for up to 50% discounts
Or you can mail a donation to:
Faith Unveiled Ministries
30251 Golden Lantern, Ste E 374
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
-- Website: https://faithunveilednetwork.com
-- Mobile App: http://faithunveiledapp.com
-- Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faithunveilednetwork
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