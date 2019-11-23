Guess How They're Making Money While Killing You At The Same Time

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Better wake up, pull yourself away from your TV and phone long enough to learn and educate yourself.
Virginia Farver’s Movie link: https://takebackyourpower.net/
Support "Think About It" as a Patron if you're able at: https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support
Visit the Official "Think About It" STORE: https://teespring.com/stores/think-about-it-2
Subscribe to YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/ThinkAboutItNow
Website: http://thinkaboutit.online
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ThinkAboutItNow
Gab: https://gab.ai/ThinkAboutIt
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@thinkaboutitnow
If you would like to pray with me to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, please click
this link: http://kingdomchild.org/question/
Email: [email protected]
This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for
in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.