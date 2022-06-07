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THE BOOK OF PHILEMON
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1 view • June 07, 2022
Our guest speaker Mark Kilner preaches on the Book od Philemon. Paul greets Philemon in a friendly way. Paul loves Philemon and he respects Philemon. Paul calls him ‘our fellow worker’. This means that Philemon, Paul and Timothy do the same sort of work. Paul calls Archippus also ‘our fellow soldier’. They all work for God. Paul calls Timothy a ‘brother’. Christians often spoke about other Christians like this.
Paul writes his letter to other leaders also in that church. He mentions two men and one woman. He also writes it to the other people that are members of the local church. Paul sends a greeting. It is grace, which is God’s free love. He also sends peace, which comes from God.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Paul writes his letter to other leaders also in that church. He mentions two men and one woman. He also writes it to the other people that are members of the local church. Paul sends a greeting. It is grace, which is God’s free love. He also sends peace, which comes from God.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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