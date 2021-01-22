Perception & Reality - Rules For Thee Not For Me

Most new Order of Canada appointees are white men, despite diversity-boosting effortsMost of the new appointees to the Order of Canada in 2020 were white men, despite some progress made in boosting the diversity of the elite group.Of the 175 people picked for the prestigious civilian honour last year, just over one third were women. About 7.4 per cent were members of visible minorities — up two per cent from the previous year – and 5.1 per cent were Indigenous, according to analysis by immigration and diversity researcher and former government official Andrew Griffith.Velma Morgan, chair of Operation Black Vote Canada, called those figures "extremely problematic."The “Participation Trophy” generationA new study from the libertarian magazine Reason this week carried with it a pretty striking headline:"65% of Americans Say Millennials Are 'Entitled,' 58% of Millennials Agree"It seems that we have an entitlement issue with out young adults -- an issue even those young adults wholly admit to.But perhaps nothing betrays this point like the following chart. Reason and pollster Rupe asked Americans whether kids who participate in youth sports should get trophies just for playing, or only for winning. A strong majority of Americans (57 percent) said only the winners, but then you look at the age breakdown.Don’t Let the Race Baiters Divide UsThe America that I love, with all its warts and blemishes, voted for a black man to be our president 8 years ago and welcomed a black family into the White House. The America that I love, with all its faults and failings, reveres the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King and regrets the legacy of slavery and segregation. That same America is being torn apart today by race baiters and race agitators. We must not let them divide us.We will always have racists and haters in our midst. We will always have provocateurs who feed on discord and strife. We will always have those who call for separation and division.Lockdowns — For the Masses Only, Not ElitesIt’s been obvious for months that "Wufluenza" lockdowns have been good for government bureaucrats. These "public servants" haven’t missed a single paycheck, while millions of taxpayers have lost their jobs and been thrown on the tender mercies of the unemployment bureau.Many government bureaucrats are now working from home, far from the prying eyes of supervisors, and others are in the office but spared the inconveniences of dealing with the public, because the public is banned from those same offices.Now we learn in California government bureaucrats have not only been getting their paychecks while taxpayers do without, the bureaucrats have also been getting their workouts while the rest of us are being conscripted into the couch potato army.Follow us on uncensored platforms