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House GOP: Border Crisis 'Self-inflicted' wound by Biden
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0 view • May 13, 2022
Following a briefing by Border Patrol personnel on Wednesday, GOP lawmakers told One America News that the crisis on the southern border is a self-inflicted wound caused by Biden administration policies. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
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