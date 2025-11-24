BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Udo Kier, Cult Film Icon, Dies at 81 | Legendary Career Highlights
newsplusglobe
33 views • 3 days ago

Udo Kier, Cult Film Icon, Dies at 81 | Legendary Career Highlights

German actor Udo Kier, renowned for his roles in cult classics like ‘Blade’ and ‘My Own Private Idaho,’ has died at age 81. His unique presence and long career left a lasting mark on the film industry. Join us in celebrating the life and work of this cinematic legend.

#UdoKier #CultFilm #FilmLegend #Blade #MyOwnPrivateIdaho #CinemaIcon #ActorTribute #AndyWarhol #FilmIndustry

film industryandy warholactor tributeudo kiercult filmblade actormy own private idahogerman actorfilm legendcinematic icon
