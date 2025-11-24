© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Udo Kier, Cult Film Icon, Dies at 81 | Legendary Career Highlights
German actor Udo Kier, renowned for his roles in cult classics like ‘Blade’ and ‘My Own Private Idaho,’ has died at age 81. His unique presence and long career left a lasting mark on the film industry. Join us in celebrating the life and work of this cinematic legend.
