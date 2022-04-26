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Canada Universal Basic Income Bill S-233 (Only Crazy Conspiracy Theorists Are Against It)
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103 views • April 26, 2022
Canada Universal Basic Income Bill S-233 (Only Crazy Conspiracy Theorists Are Against It)
Leadingnorth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4L_cGkly2jw
Universal Basic Income (Or they think you are Crazy with Fear)
The Monster behind the mask, Senator Paula Simons on Universal Basic Income Bill S-233, Dis-Info Campaigns and 'silly' Concerns from Canadians. March 29 2022
Leadingnorth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4L_cGkly2jw
Universal Basic Income (Or they think you are Crazy with Fear)
The Monster behind the mask, Senator Paula Simons on Universal Basic Income Bill S-233, Dis-Info Campaigns and 'silly' Concerns from Canadians. March 29 2022
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