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FULL SHOW: Did The Federal Government Kill Chinese Defector To Cover Up COVID Bioweapon?
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110 views • June 30, 2021
A major news transmission today as Owen Shroyer asks the question the entire mainstream media won’t; Where is Dong Jingwei? Is he alive? Owen explains the saga that has led up to the Chinese Communists posting what many are claiming is a photoshopped image of him in government meetings. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez led what Democrats have described as an insurrection at the White House. A news conference has been held by parents with COVID Vaccine injured children and the internet is currently censoring it. Football comes out as gay.
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