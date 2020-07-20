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Barbara Bartholic Channeled by Karl Mollison short
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21 views • July 20, 2020
To see the rest of this video please go to https://www.getwisdom.com/karl-mollison-the-channeling-series-barbara-bartholic-18july2017-2/
Barbara Bartholic 1939 - 2010
She was an early pioneer in the investigations into the UFO
and abduction phenomena. She was a beautiful woman who
was a successful model and an art gallery owner in Tulsa, OK.
She was married and took care of a family while also training
herself to be one of the most sought after experts on UFO, cattle
mutilation and human abduction cases in North America. In her
early years in this endeavor she worked closely with Jacques
Vallee and later with Dr, Karla Turner.
She was spurned by many in the UFO conference world because
the story she discovered and told was not one most liked to hear.
It was a much darker narrative than what is popular today.
The evidence and testimonies she uncovered were not ones of
positive ET contact, but rather ones of control, abuse, experimentation
and torture. She was the first researcher to make the connection
between crystal methamphetamine/crank addiction and
the reptilians and alien abductions.
Now, so many years later, with the research results continuing
from people like Eve Lorgen and James Bartley and the information
coming from channeling series with Karl, we are seeing that
Barbara was mostly correct in her conclusions about alien and
human interactions.
Here in this landmark channeling session we hear about
the cause of Barabara’s death, her spirit rescue and the reasons
why she did not successfully transition in 2010 and much, much
more.
While her story is a sober warning it is also a story of victory in
action for she has opened a door that we can all use for
our own discoveries and purpose.
Barbara Bartholic 1939 - 2010
She was an early pioneer in the investigations into the UFO
and abduction phenomena. She was a beautiful woman who
was a successful model and an art gallery owner in Tulsa, OK.
She was married and took care of a family while also training
herself to be one of the most sought after experts on UFO, cattle
mutilation and human abduction cases in North America. In her
early years in this endeavor she worked closely with Jacques
Vallee and later with Dr, Karla Turner.
She was spurned by many in the UFO conference world because
the story she discovered and told was not one most liked to hear.
It was a much darker narrative than what is popular today.
The evidence and testimonies she uncovered were not ones of
positive ET contact, but rather ones of control, abuse, experimentation
and torture. She was the first researcher to make the connection
between crystal methamphetamine/crank addiction and
the reptilians and alien abductions.
Now, so many years later, with the research results continuing
from people like Eve Lorgen and James Bartley and the information
coming from channeling series with Karl, we are seeing that
Barbara was mostly correct in her conclusions about alien and
human interactions.
Here in this landmark channeling session we hear about
the cause of Barabara’s death, her spirit rescue and the reasons
why she did not successfully transition in 2010 and much, much
more.
While her story is a sober warning it is also a story of victory in
action for she has opened a door that we can all use for
our own discoveries and purpose.
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