GOP Congress' New Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Gov't

House Republicans Vote to Create New Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government – Jim Jordan Goes Off on Democrats!

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan (OH) will spearhead the committee.

“We have a duty to get into these agencies and look at how they have been weaponized to go against the very people they’re supposed to represent, how they have infringed on First Amendment liberties of the American people. And we’re going to do that,” Jordan said on Fox News Sunday. “We’re going to do it in a way that’s consistent with the Constitution. But we’re going to do it vigorously. We’re going to do it aggressively. Because that’s our job.”

This “weaponization of government” committee will chiefly focus on four areas: the collusion between the Regime and Big Tech, the politicization of the FBI, the Department of Injustice’s targeting of parents at school board meetings, and Anthony Fauci.





