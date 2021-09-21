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Why are Celebrities and Billionaires Prepping? The Destroyer in plain sight.
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236 views • September 21, 2021
While some are waiting for a mythical destroyer, others realize it's right in front of them. If you don't pay attention to the past, the future will blindside you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A1OcM87qEBs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A1OcM87qEBs
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