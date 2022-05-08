© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Does Shadow Work Help You Ascend?
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • May 08, 2022
It's a popular theory that integrating dark sides of our personality helps us spiritually evolve. Thus, you get to eventually graduate to this prophesised Golden Age of humanity. And if you’re not evolved enough you might stay back, like not passing secondary school exams.
So, if you are keen on making that transition, what are the best ways? Here's some suggestions that have worked for many people we’ve coached over the last 24 years that have given them inner peace, inner strength and wisdom to handle what life throws at them.
---------------------------------
TOPICS COVERED
---------------------------------
01:04 – A definition of shadow work
13:30 – How we live life in “story form” like a fish lives in water
17:30 - A way to hold life challenges from a larger philosophical perspective
24:00 - 5 ways to activate your ‘inner heroic nature’ to help yourself and others grow
31:00 - Proof that you can change your external reality by changing your interpretations
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
RE-INSPIRED [Free Online Masterclass]
Discover a 5-Step Process to Get Clear on What’s Next in Your Life and Create Results in the Next 30 Days (without self-sabotage or reversals)
https://mindstoryacademy.com/re-inspired-masterclass/
MINDSTORY INNER COACH BOOK + 2 FREE Audios
https://goldenagetimeline.com/mindstory-inner-coach-book/
HELIO TROPEZ
Award-Winning Fantasy Novel on Amazon
Bestseller in Time Travel Fiction
https://goldenagetimeline.com/book/
---------------------------------
STAY CONNECTED WITH GOLDEN AGE TIMELINE
Subscribe to the Golden Age Timeline Podcast
https://goldenagetimeline.com/podcast/
Join The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people
🌠 https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Join The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates 🌠 https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannel
Join our Locals Community:
https://goldenagetimeline.locals.com/
So, if you are keen on making that transition, what are the best ways? Here's some suggestions that have worked for many people we’ve coached over the last 24 years that have given them inner peace, inner strength and wisdom to handle what life throws at them.
---------------------------------
TOPICS COVERED
---------------------------------
01:04 – A definition of shadow work
13:30 – How we live life in “story form” like a fish lives in water
17:30 - A way to hold life challenges from a larger philosophical perspective
24:00 - 5 ways to activate your ‘inner heroic nature’ to help yourself and others grow
31:00 - Proof that you can change your external reality by changing your interpretations
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
RE-INSPIRED [Free Online Masterclass]
Discover a 5-Step Process to Get Clear on What’s Next in Your Life and Create Results in the Next 30 Days (without self-sabotage or reversals)
https://mindstoryacademy.com/re-inspired-masterclass/
MINDSTORY INNER COACH BOOK + 2 FREE Audios
https://goldenagetimeline.com/mindstory-inner-coach-book/
HELIO TROPEZ
Award-Winning Fantasy Novel on Amazon
Bestseller in Time Travel Fiction
https://goldenagetimeline.com/book/
---------------------------------
STAY CONNECTED WITH GOLDEN AGE TIMELINE
Subscribe to the Golden Age Timeline Podcast
https://goldenagetimeline.com/podcast/
Join The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people
🌠 https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Join The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates 🌠 https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannel
Join our Locals Community:
https://goldenagetimeline.locals.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.