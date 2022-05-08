Does Shadow Work Help You Ascend?

It's a popular theory that integrating dark sides of our personality helps us spiritually evolve. Thus, you get to eventually graduate to this prophesised Golden Age of humanity. And if you’re not evolved enough you might stay back, like not passing secondary school exams.So, if you are keen on making that transition, what are the best ways? Here's some suggestions that have worked for many people we’ve coached over the last 24 years that have given them inner peace, inner strength and wisdom to handle what life throws at them.---------------------------------TOPICS COVERED---------------------------------01:04 – A definition of shadow work13:30 – How we live life in “story form” like a fish lives in water17:30 - A way to hold life challenges from a larger philosophical perspective24:00 - 5 ways to activate your ‘inner heroic nature’ to help yourself and others grow31:00 - Proof that you can change your external reality by changing your interpretations---------------------------------LINKS---------------------------------RE-INSPIRED [Free Online Masterclass]Discover a 5-Step Process to Get Clear on What’s Next in Your Life and Create Results in the Next 30 Days (without self-sabotage or reversals)MINDSTORY INNER COACH BOOK + 2 FREE AudiosHELIO TROPEZAward-Winning Fantasy Novel on AmazonBestseller in Time Travel Fiction---------------------------------STAY CONNECTED WITH GOLDEN AGE TIMELINESubscribe to the Golden Age Timeline PodcastJoin The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people🌠 https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZjJoin The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates 🌠 https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannelJoin our Locals Community: