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The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. This Means War!
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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25 views • August 17, 2023

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The days of the uber-tolerant, nice guy Christians is over! With the apparent persecution of anyone with a sound mind, much less with a biblical world view: satan has declared all out war on the children of God and the world.

You air your concerns about what your kids are being taught in school and you're labeled a terrorist. You believe that there are only two genders, you're a bigot and insert whatever 'phobe' they want to label you as today. If you don't believe that minorities in the USA are marginalized and have the same rights as anyone in the country then you are, wait for it....racist!

We have been silenced, ridiculed, even jailed for our beliefs and now is the time for the countermeasure. What is that you say? It all starts with prayer, study the word, and acting on the word that we receive.

Now I am not advocating any form of physical violence. That is reserved for self-defense uses only. This is a spiritual battle and satan! We are coming at you will full force. Let's Rock!

Video Credits:

ATTACK THE DEVIL EVERY DAY! | BIND HIM WITH PRAYER ! | John Hagee
Relationship With Christ Productions
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Oliver Anthony - Rich Men North Of Richmond
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Christ-Centered Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth!
On US Sports Radio
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

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godliberalchristjesuschurchright wingussportsnetworkussportsradiooliver anthony
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