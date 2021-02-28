Political Pecking Order Part 4 - Poisonous Seeds

When the US Constitution was written and adopted, the process was not unlike how politics is done today. There is a tendency for people to believe that somehow back in the ages of antiquity, in this case, the late 18th century, when the founders of the republic met to draft and adopt some sort of framework for what they intended to establish, it was a process driven by some sort of mythical pureness. It is assumed that these men were all above petty infighting and squabbles, and partisanship; that they were statesmen as we are told and that means they were somehow above all of that.That idealized view is simply not the case. When they convened to start work on the framework that would finally emerge, they did not have a clear consensus view of what the final work would be. Many had some ideas, but they hardly all agreed on the fundamentals, much less the details. So, much like today, seriously compromised work resulted.What all this means is that there was a lot of proposals which some loved and others hated, much deal making and compromise produced considerably less than what most anyone would consider ideal. To compensate for the shortcomings, flowery language was employed to soft-sell the flawed final drafts to those who were to approve it.So, just like today, there was a significant amount of stupidity and outright corruption coded in the drafts, such that what emerged looked good on the surface, but it was nonetheless, very compromised. It was set up to create one crisis after another, which would eventually lead to pretty much the system we have today, IE hopelessly broken and corrupt.Since then, the people of our nation have subsequently been programmed to look back into American history and see very little of that. However, we are unmistakenly beginning to see that corruption was there, and is still present in the constitutional system which created our current republic.We will call these compromises which led to our current dysfunctional system, 'poisonous seeds.' Understand that at the time of the declaration of independence, there were some events shaping up in Europe which would come to influence the formation of the American system of governance. We are speaking of the establishment of the Illuminati and the enlightenment movements which sought to bring down all monarchies, abolish all religion, and all nation states, and eventually deliver them into the hands of a cabal of what are today called globalists. These are the ones who today shape the landscape of geopolitical events.The evidence for this is the fact that although there was some who wanted George Washington, the hero of the American revolutionary war to be made king, they instead created an alternative system to what was customary, and what they knew. This is evidence that they were influenced by new and radical thinking from somewhere in Europe.The war, the drafting, and subsequent adopting of the constitution which was the formation of the United States of America, also happened just prior to, and contemporaneously with the French Revolution, which was the first historic fulfillment of the stated aims of the globalists Illuminati and the Frankists groups of Europe. In the French Revolution, they toppled the French monarchy and set up a short lived Utopian system in-which they ruled the entire French population with an iron fist for 5 years from 1789 to 1794.They massacred anyone who they deemed a threat in the name of 'Public Safety', and attempted to fight 5 wars on five fronts to sweep all European monarchies away. It ended badly for the revolutionaries as leftist schemes always do, with an impressive demonstration of the utility of the French Guillotine, but it also set the course for future forays into despotism. Much of the influence which inspired the French Revolution also found its way into our system with some who were setting up the United States of America, and the taint it left is quite evident today if we look for it.Although not being apparently explicitly notorious nor popularly discussed, any poisonous seeds would seem insignificant, overshadowed by the greater balance which seems good, but they are nonetheless there and have now grown and yielded their fruit, which has poisoned the whole.Although there are many, we will only elaborate on what we consider to be the two most important of these, which are the two sides of an insidious coin. These two 'Poisonous Seeds' would eventually give the institution the power to perpetuate its own existence to become despotic, expanding its power beyond what the people would ever approve or tolerate, and grow beyond any control of the owners of the nation...To continue reading see: