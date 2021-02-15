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Catherine Austin Fitts Creating Our Pathway Forward Interview
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671 views • February 15, 2021
My talk with Catherine Austin Fitts about Creating Our Pathway Forward with Actionable Intelligence to Live a Free and Inspired Life
Support Jason at Patreon https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Catherine at https://home.solari.com/
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bTzghgwInZHv/
Jason's Paintings and Prints https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify.com/
#COVID19
Support Jason at Patreon https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Catherine at https://home.solari.com/
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bTzghgwInZHv/
Jason's Paintings and Prints https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify.com/
#COVID19
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