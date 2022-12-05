Create New Account
Glenn THIS promise from God means we CANNOT GIVE UP
Dec 4, 2022

What is HAPPENING to our world, right now? How can we make sense of the craziness that surrounds us every single day? Maybe the answers, Glenn suggests, don’t have to do with politics at all. ‘I’m in a place of real confusion right now,’ Glenn says. And he's done a lot of 'soul searching' lately. But in this clip, Glenn reminds us of a promise from God that may provide all the guidance we need to move forward…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0g9A34upio

