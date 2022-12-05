Glenn THIS promise from God means we CANNOT GIVE UP

Glenn Beck
Dec 4, 2022
What is HAPPENING to our world, right now? How can we make sense of the craziness that surrounds us every single day? Maybe the answers, Glenn suggests, don’t have to do with politics at all. ‘I’m in a place of real confusion right now,’ Glenn says. And he's done a lot of 'soul searching' lately. But in this clip, Glenn reminds us of a promise from God that may provide all the guidance we need to move forward…
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0g9A34upio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.