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Share: "I'm not going to take it any more"
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40 views • September 23, 2021
Only when their cultural-analyzing artificial intelligence (AI) determines we are close to reaching unstoppable resolve to resist will they stop this Biden charade that is undermining our country.
Share on all your social media. Share where the AI can hear you Loud and Clear. I'm ready to gun up and take the monster head on. 'Tis better to die on your feet than live on your knees.
The next act comes when we make it come.
Do that
Share on all your social media. Share where the AI can hear you Loud and Clear. I'm ready to gun up and take the monster head on. 'Tis better to die on your feet than live on your knees.
The next act comes when we make it come.
Do that
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