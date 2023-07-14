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Graphene Rain, Scientist Sounds Alarm
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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265 views • July 14, 2023

Graphene rain, are climate engineering operations the source? What aren't we being told? A highly credentialed scientist provides extensive analysis, this is a must watch report.All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.

Dane Wigington


https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

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Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rf78rEAJvhY&t=0s


The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyxmrwbTKoM&t=0s

To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington":

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwvtAJ2yrKO3idEKDP3miLq9

In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible on the dire issue of climate engineering, Geoengineering Watch is producing a weekly “Climate Engineering News Q and A”:

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Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4x3z35HA6JQ&t=0s

This is a 4+ minute trailer of the groundbreaking documentary “The Dimming”:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nT8OR1im-FA&t=0s


The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:

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👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dane Wigington

https://www.youtube.com/@DaneWigington/videos


Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts
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