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Homilia 22º Domingo Tempo Comum – Ano B (29.08.2021)
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20 views • December 02, 2021
Primeira Leitura: Dt 4,1-2.6-8
Nada acrescenteis, à palavra que vos digo,
mas guardai os mandamentos do Senhor.
Salmo responsorial: Sl 14,2-3ab.3cd-4ab.5
Senhor, quem morará em vossa casa
e no vosso monte santo, habitará?
Segunda Leitura: Tg 1,17-18.21b-22.27
Sede praticantes da Palavra
Evangelho: Mc 7,1-8.14-15.21-23
Vós abandonais o mandamento de Deus
para seguir a tradição dos homens.
Nada acrescenteis, à palavra que vos digo,
mas guardai os mandamentos do Senhor.
Salmo responsorial: Sl 14,2-3ab.3cd-4ab.5
Senhor, quem morará em vossa casa
e no vosso monte santo, habitará?
Segunda Leitura: Tg 1,17-18.21b-22.27
Sede praticantes da Palavra
Evangelho: Mc 7,1-8.14-15.21-23
Vós abandonais o mandamento de Deus
para seguir a tradição dos homens.
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