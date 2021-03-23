BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Smell Sensing Technology and the Possibilities for Olfactory Receptor Neurons - A Deep Dive into the Human Nose with Josh Silverman
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
188 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
170 views • March 23, 2021
Is cancer detectable by the receptors in the human nose? New research suggests that humans can detect minimal chemical changes using smell.

Listen in to learn:

How humans can lend their incredible sense of smell to bleeding-edge medical technology
Why people have a more challenging time describing how something smells than looks
Why certain groups of people have an aversion to specific smells and tastes

CEO of Aromyx, Josh Silverman, joins the conversation and lends his insight into the future of human smell receptors and digital technology in healthcare.

As the head of a digital scent technology company, the secrets of human smell sensors and olfactory receptor neurons have been very useful in developing new medical technology and marketing strategies. Since smell is a more rudimentary sensory input than something like sight, it remains extremely sensitive but much harder to process and describe.

Scientists have found genetic predispositions to smells and sensory experiences, leading new studies to search for what populations prefer different scents. Aromyx is looking to the future and planning to conduct multiple disease detection studies after previous results have shown great promise.

Visit aromyx.com to learn more.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
innovation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Finnish Study Links Earlier Menopausal Transition to Higher Anxiety, Depression Symptoms

Finnish Study Links Earlier Menopausal Transition to Higher Anxiety, Depression Symptoms

Coco Somers
Study Finds Lower Magnesium Levels in Adults With Poorly Controlled Type 2 Diabetes

Study Finds Lower Magnesium Levels in Adults With Poorly Controlled Type 2 Diabetes

Coco Somers
The bittersweet truth: How high-fructose corn syrup infiltrated the food supply and what it costs our health

The bittersweet truth: How high-fructose corn syrup infiltrated the food supply and what it costs our health

Ava Grace
Water Intake for Weight Loss Varies; Experts Cite Limited Evidence

Water Intake for Weight Loss Varies; Experts Cite Limited Evidence

Morgan S. Verity
The hidden cost of cheap fertilizer: How industrial agriculture is poisoning rural America&#8217;s water

The hidden cost of cheap fertilizer: How industrial agriculture is poisoning rural America’s water

Willow Tohi
OpenAI Sued By Eight U.S. States Over ChatGPT&#8217;s Toxic Influence on Teens

OpenAI Sued By Eight U.S. States Over ChatGPT’s Toxic Influence on Teens

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy