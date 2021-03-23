© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Smell Sensing Technology and the Possibilities for Olfactory Receptor Neurons - A Deep Dive into the Human Nose with Josh Silverman
Follow
0
Share
Report
170 views • March 23, 2021
Is cancer detectable by the receptors in the human nose? New research suggests that humans can detect minimal chemical changes using smell.
Listen in to learn:
How humans can lend their incredible sense of smell to bleeding-edge medical technology
Why people have a more challenging time describing how something smells than looks
Why certain groups of people have an aversion to specific smells and tastes
CEO of Aromyx, Josh Silverman, joins the conversation and lends his insight into the future of human smell receptors and digital technology in healthcare.
As the head of a digital scent technology company, the secrets of human smell sensors and olfactory receptor neurons have been very useful in developing new medical technology and marketing strategies. Since smell is a more rudimentary sensory input than something like sight, it remains extremely sensitive but much harder to process and describe.
Scientists have found genetic predispositions to smells and sensory experiences, leading new studies to search for what populations prefer different scents. Aromyx is looking to the future and planning to conduct multiple disease detection studies after previous results have shown great promise.
Visit aromyx.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Listen in to learn:
How humans can lend their incredible sense of smell to bleeding-edge medical technology
Why people have a more challenging time describing how something smells than looks
Why certain groups of people have an aversion to specific smells and tastes
CEO of Aromyx, Josh Silverman, joins the conversation and lends his insight into the future of human smell receptors and digital technology in healthcare.
As the head of a digital scent technology company, the secrets of human smell sensors and olfactory receptor neurons have been very useful in developing new medical technology and marketing strategies. Since smell is a more rudimentary sensory input than something like sight, it remains extremely sensitive but much harder to process and describe.
Scientists have found genetic predispositions to smells and sensory experiences, leading new studies to search for what populations prefer different scents. Aromyx is looking to the future and planning to conduct multiple disease detection studies after previous results have shown great promise.
Visit aromyx.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.