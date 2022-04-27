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The Kiev Regime 2014-2022_ Hard Facts and Harsh Truth
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160 views • April 27, 2022
Watch the documentary “The Kiev regime 2014-2022: hard facts and harsh truth” to learn more about crimes of the #Kiev regime that the collective #West prefers to hush up
Russian Foreign Ministry - МИД России
International Committee of the Red Cross
Russian Foreign Ministry - МИД России
International Committee of the Red Cross
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