Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Brian & Jessi Show | The Pinnacle of Creation | Episode 13
channel image
TheBrianAndJessiShow
0 Subscribers
2 views
Published 20 hours ago

Is human kind a parasite on the Earth? Or was the Earth created to supply the needs of man? Pastor Brian discusses climate change, depopulation, and the true crowning achievement of God’s creative efforts.

Keywords
his churchbrian and jessipinnacle of creation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket