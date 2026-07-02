7 Types of Government by Robert Breaker

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Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about 7 different types of Government, and shows that from the Bible the best kind of Government only comes from governing with holiness, righteousness, and justice. This helps to avoid corruption, which is (unfortunately) rampant in many modern governments today.