Is Polyethylene glycol safe for humans to ingest?
4 months ago

Polyethylene glycol is an antifreeze chemical found in foods and cosmetics. 

Polyethylene glycol, or PEG for short, is a type of compound that’s derived from the by-products produced during the refinement of petroleum, natural gas, or coal.

Polyethylene glycol is a category of compounds in which polyethylene and glycol have been bonded together.

Digestive issues: If taken orally, polyethylene glycol can cause stomach upset such as diarrhea, flatulence, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, etc.

Electrolyte imbalances: Because of its ability to disrupt the flow of water, PEG can also cause electrolyte imbalances. This may involve a decrease or increase in crucial electrolytes like calcium, sodium, potassium, and phosphate. It has also been linked to an increased risk of metabolic acidosis, which is a build-up of acid and toxins in the body.

Do your own research. Lack of Robust human health studies.  Why would FDA allow this chemical in foods?

