Will Mike Johnson Ignite the Stalled Congressional Oversight Investigations into Joe Biden?
Former House investigator Kash Patel shares his take on U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-IA) bombshell letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland that shows the FBI received information on possible criminal activity involving the Biden family from over 40 informants. “Any national security prosecutor like myself will tell you that usually you have a couple [of sources], maybe a handful, but 40? Four-zero? That’s the most I’ve ever heard of. That’s more than in mob cases and RICO cases,” says Patel.


