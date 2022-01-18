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The Red Wave Is Coming with Graham Ledger and Kangmin Lee | MSOM Ep. 417
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In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan talks to Dr. Kirk Elliott about the latest economic stats that show our economy is floundering and direct stimulus payments might be used by the left to keep things afloat temporarily. Next Sean talks to the new AMP team member and show host Graham Ledger about his perspective on how America can get back on the constitutional rails. In the main interview of the show Kangmin Lee talks about how important the pro-life fight is and how the American institution of marriage is under attack.
KangMin Lee On Youtube
GrahamLedger.com
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
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KangMin Lee On Youtube
GrahamLedger.com
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/3sIiGcw
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/32OOD81
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
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