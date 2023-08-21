Create New Account
InfoWars - Deep State Operative Attempts To Block The Press From Investigating Maui Fires -8-20-2023
Investigative journalist Nick Sortor joins The Alex Jones Show to discuss his recent run-ins with strange people stalking and harassing him as he reports on the Maui fire disaster. You can find Nick and his work on his twitter, @nicksortor.

infowarscover-upfiremauiintentionalnick sortorno children

