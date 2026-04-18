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FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 60:1-7, 20260418
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and my ADONAI, LORD YAHWEH who is In Charge, Majesty, and Authority in Genesis 15:2; and Judges 6:15! Hallowed be Your Holy Name!

Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid for me on Calvary’s Cross. Heavenly Father, Your Holy Scriptures encourage me to:

·      Arise, shine; for the Salvation Light and Righteousness of my Redeemer the LORD Jesus Christ has come, and His Glory has risen upon the world.

·      For, though, the darkness of sin shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people: but my ADONAI, LORD YAHWEH who is In Charge, Majesty, and Authority, the LORD Jesus Christ has risen upon us, and His Glory has been seen upon the world.

·      And Gentiles and non-Christians are coming to our Spiritual Light, and kings to the brightness of Christians rising in Salvation.

·      I shall lift up my eyes round about, and see: all they gather themselves together, they come to me: my sons shall come from far, and my daughters shall be nursed at my side.

·      Then, I shall see, and flow together, and my heart shall fear, and be enlarged; because the abundance of the sea shall be converted unto my Redeemer the LORD Jesus Christ, the forces of the Gentiles and non-Christians shall come unto my LORD Jesus Christ.

·      The multitude of camels shall cover me, the dromedaries of Midian and Ephah; all they from Sheba shall come: they shall bring gold and incense; and they shall shew forth the praises of my Redeemer, the LORD Jesus Christ.

·      All the flocks of Kedar shall be gathered together unto my ADONAI, LORD YAHWEH who is In Charge, Majesty, and Authority, the LORD Jesus Christ, the rams of Nebaioth shall minister unto my ADONAI, LORD YAHWEH: Amen! (Isaiah 60:1-7 personalized KJV)

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daughterfearspiritualjesussalvationsinworldlightpeoplerightlordcovernursegentilesforeignerredeemersonconvertadonairiseariseshinein chargemajestynon-christian
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