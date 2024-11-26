BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Britain's police forces seem to be at the beck and call of the Israel lobby.
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
315 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
111 views • 5 months ago

Britain's police forces seem to be at the beck and call of the Israel lobby. The latest example of this disturbing influence concerns a pro-Palestinian TikToker who was reportedly arrested over the weekend by Wiltshire police for posting a video saying: make Christmas Palestinian.


📱🎄 🇵🇸👩‍👩‍👧‍👧 Fiona Ryan had asked her TikTok followers to decorate their Christmas trees with Palestinian decorations. tell their children that Jesus was a Palestinian. Remind them that Christmas is a Palestinian story, and to buy Christmas presents from Palestinian businesses. 


🚨🇵🇸🇮🇱⚖️ What’s what Fiona Ryan said got to do with Wiltshire police? What advice if any has the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, issued to Chief constables? Has she asked them to clamp down on criticism of Israel and support for Palestine? I wouldn't put it past her. After all, we know she's received funding from pro-Israel lobbyists and she was incredibly evasive when asked if she had enforced the ICC's arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu, who stands accused of war crimes. 


🚨 But if the Home Secretary hasn't issued any guidance on this matter, are Israel lobbyists applying pressure directly on Chief Constables? 

Keywords
let no man deceive youby vain wordsby any means2 thessalonians 2v3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy